PM Update: Mainly pleasant through Tuesday despite some cloudiness

Through Tonight: We’ll see some breaks in the clouds this evening and overnight. Mostly to partly cloudy should do it. Some fog and drizzle may develop overnight. Lows tonight are mainly in the 50s, which could be 60 downtown. Winds are from the north-northwest around 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): After any morning fog, it’s a mix of sun and clouds, maybe leaning toward clouds, although some additional clearing is possible in the afternoon. Temperatures rise into the low 70s for highs. Winds turn to come from the southeast and blow lightly.

Tropics: What may be the next named storm is flaring near Bermuda today. The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 70 percent chance of development. If it does develop, the storm will be called Lisa. Long-term prospects for it seem questionable as it is forecast to move back over cooler water in the next few days. Bermuda will see some heavy rain, large waves and gusty winds.

The low pressure system near Bermuda is likely to become a tropical depression later today or tonight. Periods of locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected over Bermuda. For more information, visit https://t.co/NERCKM0dOU pic.twitter.com/wuMvr2tnTE — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 24, 2022

