D.C.-area forecast: Pleasant temperatures but lots of clouds to start the week

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Clouds foil what's otherwise a pretty nice day. Express forecast Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 64 to 68.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 50 to 55.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: Near 70. Forecast in detail Even though we may not see a whole lot of sun to start this week, the weather is rather good overall, with temperatures well into the 60s if not close to 70. Wednesday may be the week’s warmest day, though there could be a shower. It’s not as warm Thursday through Sunday, but we should see plenty of sun and high temperatures pretty close to normal — in the 60s.

Today (Monday): Cloud cover may hang around stubbornly. So instead of highs near 70, they may be closer to 65. Winds are light from the north. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: It stays mostly cloudy through the night as lows slip to between 50 and 55. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Clouds may once again be hard to shake, although some partial sunshine is possible at times. Highs are probably a little closer to 70. Winds are light, mainly from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: It’s still cloudier than not, though mild. Lows range from the mid- to upper 50s with light winds from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Ahead of a cold front, the persistent cloud cover should break for at least a short window on Wednesday. The emergent sunshine should boost highs into the low to mid-70s. As the front comes through during the afternoon, clouds may briefly increase again, and there’s a small (30 percent) chance of showers. Partly cloudy on Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 40s in our cooler spots to the low to mid-50s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Thursday through Sunday looks rather tranquil and seasonable. Skies are partly to mostly sunny each day, with highs generally within a few degrees of 65. The nights are partly cloudy and cool, with lows in the 40s in our cooler areas and closer to 50 downtown. There’s a chance that clouds and the chance of showers return as we get later into Sunday, much like they did yesterday. Confidence: Medium

