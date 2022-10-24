D.C.-area forecast: Pleasant temperatures but lots of clouds to start the week

Today (Monday): Cloud cover may hang around stubbornly. So instead of highs near 70, they may be closer to 65. Winds are light from the north. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: It stays mostly cloudy through the night as lows slip to between 50 and 55. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Clouds may once again be hard to shake, although some partial sunshine is possible at times. Highs are probably a little closer to 70. Winds are light, mainly from the south. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: It’s still cloudier than not, though mild. Lows range from the mid- to upper 50s with light winds from the south. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Ahead of a cold front, the persistent cloud cover should break for at least a short window on Wednesday. The emergent sunshine should boost highs into the low to mid-70s. As the front comes through during the afternoon, clouds may briefly increase again, and there’s a small (30 percent) chance of showers. Partly cloudy on Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 40s in our cooler spots to the low to mid-50s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High
Thursday through Sunday looks rather tranquil and seasonable. Skies are partly to mostly sunny each day, with highs generally within a few degrees of 65. The nights are partly cloudy and cool, with lows in the 40s in our cooler areas and closer to 50 downtown. There’s a chance that clouds and the chance of showers return as we get later into Sunday, much like they did yesterday. Confidence: Medium