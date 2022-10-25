PM Update: Some overnight fog as clouds remain tough to dislodge into Wednesday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We finally saw a bit of clearing over western parts of the area this afternoon, but overall it was a gloomy day. Clouds can be really tough to kick this time of year and that may continue to be the case through Wednesday. Perhaps if we all hope for more sun, it’ll arrive.

Through Tonight: It will be clearer to the west and cloudier to the east this evening, with clouds tending to build back in overnight. Given plenty of trapped low-level moisture and temperatures falling into the 50s, some fog will develop again tonight. Winds will be light and variable after dark.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): We should try for a little more sun than today. Clouds may still tend to rule. A passing shower will be possible, but most of the day will be dry. Highs again will try for 70 and above.

Pollen update: Weed pollen season is mostly over, with other allergens also largely absent. Mold spores are low.

