D.C.-area forecast: Clouds hang around as temperatures warm

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Clouds struggle to thin, but a high near 70 is still a win! Express forecast Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 67-73.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 52-58.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, possible shower. Highs: 69-75. Forecast in detail One low-pressure system is not getting the hint and is lingering in our area, while another one approaches Wednesday. As a result, we are crowded with clouds today and, at times, tomorrow too. We finally break free of this mess by Thursday with pleasant conditions into Saturday. Some computer modeling suggests that a storm from the south may bring rain by later Sunday into Halloween.

Today (Tuesday): Patchy morning fog and pesky cloudy skies continue. Temperatures are a little warmer than Monday, with highs from the upper 60s to low 70s. Light winds come from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. A sprinkle or light shower is possible. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy conditions continue, with lows ranging through the 50s as light winds come from the southeast at about 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly cloudy as one weather system exits and another one approaches. Winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph move our high temperatures from near 70 to the mid-70s, making it the week’s mildest day. A light shower is possible, especially late in the day into the evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday could still see some morning cloudiness, but the afternoon should improve with partly to mostly sunny skies emerging and highs in the mid- to upper 60s. Thursday night looks mostly clear and cool with lows in the 40s (far west to northwest suburbs could see upper 30s). Confidence: Medium-High

Friday features partly to mostly sunny skies with near seasonal weather; highs are in the mid-60s. Mostly clear Friday night with lows from near 40 to the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Our final weekend of October is mixed, with a reasonably nice Saturday and then a potentially messier Sunday. Saturday brings partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s. Clouds increase Sunday with possible showers late in the day and highs near 60. Saturday night looks partly cloudy with lows in the 40s again. Confidence: Medium (Saturday); Low-Medium (Sunday)

