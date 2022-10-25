D.C.-area forecast: Clouds hang around as temperatures warm

Today (Tuesday): Patchy morning fog and pesky cloudy skies continue. Temperatures are a little warmer than Monday, with highs from the upper 60s to low 70s. Light winds come from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. A sprinkle or light shower is possible. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy conditions continue, with lows ranging through the 50s as light winds come from the southeast at about 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly cloudy as one weather system exits and another one approaches. Winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph move our high temperatures from near 70 to the mid-70s, making it the week’s mildest day. A light shower is possible, especially late in the day into the evening. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Thursday could still see some morning cloudiness, but the afternoon should improve with partly to mostly sunny skies emerging and highs in the mid- to upper 60s. Thursday night looks mostly clear and cool with lows in the 40s (far west to northwest suburbs could see upper 30s). Confidence: Medium-High
Friday features partly to mostly sunny skies with near seasonal weather; highs are in the mid-60s. Mostly clear Friday night with lows from near 40 to the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Our final weekend of October is mixed, with a reasonably nice Saturday and then a potentially messier Sunday. Saturday brings partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s. Clouds increase Sunday with possible showers late in the day and highs near 60. Saturday night looks partly cloudy with lows in the 40s again. Confidence: Medium (Saturday); Low-Medium (Sunday)