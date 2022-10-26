D.C.-area forecast: Clouds are slow to clear today with a light shower possible

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Hard to go any higher until we get more sunshine. But highs approaching 70 aren’t bad, even with persistent clouds and maybe a light shower. Express forecast Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, a few light showers? Highs: Upper 60s to near 70.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and a bit cooler. Lows: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and a bit breezy. Highs: Mid- to upper 60s. Forecast in detail We’ve had trouble shaking off the clouds the past few days and that trend continues today with a few light showers possible as well. After a cold front passes through this evening, we should finally break into mostly sunny skies tomorrow. Dry and mild weather looks to continue Friday and Saturday, before rain may return late Sunday and possibly Halloween Monday.

Today (Wednesday): Full sunshine continues to elude us this week. With morning fog and mostly to partly cloudy skies, temperatures start out in the fairly mild 50s this morning, with comfortable afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Could see a few light showers or sprinkles late morning through afternoon as a cold front approaches. Winds are light from the south at around 5-10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A departing light shower is still possible early in the evening before the cold front moves away. Otherwise we should see clearing skies late evening and overnight, which allows temperatures to cool off a bit more than the past couple of nights, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Higher pressure building in from the west provides a cooler breeze from the north, around 10-15 mph, with some gusts near 25 mph. That means mostly sunny skies but with slightly cooler highs in the mid- to upper 60s. In other words, a very nice late-October day! Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and quite cool with lighter winds. Lows range from the upper 30s in our cooler north and west suburbs to the low to mid-40s around and inside the Beltway. Confidence: High

A look ahead

High pressure should keep us dry Friday and Saturday. Friday looks to be partly sunny and a touch cooler with highs in the low to mid-60s. Mostly sunny skies on Saturday should bump highs into the mid-60s. Friday-night and Saturday-night lows dip to the upper 30s to mid-40s, with light winds throughout the period. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday could see increasing clouds with some showers in the afternoon or evening, with highs again in the 60s. How about Halloween Monday? A period of rain is possible with highs again in the 60s, but it’s too early to say whether it will be timed to affect trick-or-treating. Confidence: Low-Medium

