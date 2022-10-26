PM Update: Clearer and cooler tonight into Thursday

More breaks in the cloud cover than recent days was a bit of a change-up. We are just getting started on that angle. Highs in the mid- and upper 60s were again somewhat on the lower end of the forecast thanks to relatively abundant cloud cover, despite those breaks. Behind a cold front, temperatures aren’t too much different tomorrow — except when it comes to the vanishing humidity.
Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: There could be a stray shower or two through the evening. Skies trend less cloudy with time. Given humidity dropping behind a cold front, it’s a bit cooler tonight than recent ones. Temperatures should dip to the upper 40s and lower 50s in most spots.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Thursday): The clearer times we’ve been waiting for finally arrive. In fact, skies should be mainly sunny as readings make the mid-60s for highs. The main downside is a feisty northerly breeze around 10 mph, with gusts near 25 mph.
See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.