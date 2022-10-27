PM Update: Seasonably chilly tonight; cloudier Friday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Through tonight: Skies will stay mainly clear this evening, but we’ll see some cloud increase by dawn. It will be chillier than recent nights, with lows mainly in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Winds will become light after sunset.

Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds will be more numerous, but we should also see some sun. Highs will be within a few degrees of 60. Winds will blow lightly from the north and northeast.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Other allergens are low/absent.

