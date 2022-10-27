D.C.-area forecast: Sunny skies today, with more clouds Friday into the weekend

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: A little "coolish," but let's not be foolish; it's a nice day, so get out and play. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 62 to 66.

Tonight: Clear, light breeze. Lows: 40 to 45.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, minimal breeze. Highs: 58 to 62. Forecast in detail Soak up that vitamin D today as we get a full helping of sun for a change. Partly to mostly cloudy skies return Friday and Saturday, but it does not really get gloomy again until Sunday. Unfortunately, showers arrive just in time for Halloween, so maybe dress up as Aquaman or the Little Mermaid?

Today (Thursday): You may start out squinting a bit, but you should adjust to the mostly sunny day. Winds are a bit brisk from the north (at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph), as high pressure builds into the area. Highs in the low to mid-60s are pleasant. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clear skies and diminishing winds quicken the cool-down, with lows bottoming out in the mid-30s in our coldest areas to the low 40s downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Northeast breezes remain light, and clouds promptly build up over the area. Not totally overcast, but enough to hold highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy skies persist, with lows in the low to mid-40s. With sunrises nearly at their latest of the year, early dog walkers can get a nice view of Orion, with Mars as a cherry on top, in the predawn. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Despite storms approaching from both the Atlantic and the lower Mississippi Valley on Saturday, high pressure holds firm and we should squeak out a partly sunny day. Highs are mainly in the low 60s, and lows reach the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Our high pressure weakens by Sunday, allowing moisture to converge on the area from the west and the east. Highs still manage to reach the low 60s. Showers should hold off until overnight but are likely to be pretty steady by dawn. Overnight lows are mild and in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

Halloween (Monday) is fittingly gloomy with on-and-off showers. They should be on the light side, but some waterproofing for the trick-or-treaters may be needed. Highs are mild, reaching the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

