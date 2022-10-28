D.C.-area forecast: Highs near or above 60 through the weekend

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

8/10: It's mild but cloudier than Thursday. Rain-free conditions should allow any outdoor plans to go forward just fine. Breezes are pretty darn tame, too. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny. Slight breeze. Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds and breezes. Lows: Near 40 to mid-40s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, slight breeze. Highs: Low to mid-60s.

Sunday: Late afternoon showers? Highs: Near 60 to mid-60s. Forecast in detail Rain-free conditions are possible for almost the entire weekend until late Sunday. Unfortunately for trick-or-treaters, Halloween Monday may be a bit damp. Luckily for any and all outdoor fun, temperatures generally stay in a mild, pleasant range for the next several days — perhaps ticking ever-so-slightly warmer each day.

Today (Friday): Mainly high clouds are possible at times, but more often than not the sunshine should be able to filter through. Maximum afternoon temperatures should get to the upper 50s to low 60s. Cloudier spots are coolest, and sunnier spots should hit the top end of this range. Northeasterly breezes generally behave themselves, with any minor gusts staying under 15 mph for the most part. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy, with the trend being slowly clearer over time. Low temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-40s. An ever-so-slight northeasterly breeze persists. If out before dawn, look for Orion and Mars in the sky. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Our sunniest day of the weekend may also allow us to get a bit warmer. High temperatures aim for the low to mid-60s. A couple gusts of east-northeasterly breezes may top out around 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies try to cloud up just before dawn. We could even see a patch or two of fog and drizzle, but so far chances are very slight for that. Low temperatures get back down into a familiar low to mid-40s range. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: Late afternoon may bring a shower or two, but overall it’s a mostly cloudy day. High temperatures should near 60 degrees, perhaps mid-60s in the brightest of spots with the most peeks of sunshine. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Most showers wait until after dark. More moderate and steady periods of rain are possible after midnight. Mild low temperatures are buoyed in the low to mid-50s with all the cloud cover and arrival of a moister atmosphere. Confidence: Low-Medium

Waves of clouds and showers are looking more likely than not on Monday (Halloween) but we could see a few breaks here in there. Stay tuned. Perhaps lean toward wearing a costume that can get a bit damp? Somewhat clammy high temperatures top out in the mid-60s or so. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunshine should slowly return on Tuesday along with some warmth. High temperatures are aiming for the upper 60s to low 70s. Northwesterly breezes could be moderate at times, as drier air rides in. Dew points probably fall back into the 50s, after topping out perhaps around the semi-humid 60-degree mark. Confidence: Medium

