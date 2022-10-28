PM Update: Our weather is anything but spooky this weekend

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Through tonight: Clouds will thin out and break up through the night. Seasonably cool temperatures will result in lows in a 40-to-48 range in most spots. Winds will be out of the north around 5 to 10 mph, with occasional stronger gusts.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Sunshine will make a big reappearance. Given fall color nearing peak locally, there are sure to be many people out and about. Afternoon temperatures will make it to the low to mid-60s. Winds will be light out of the north or northeast.

Advertisement

Sunday: More clouds will close out the weekend. We’ll see some periodic sun as the forecast has trended slightly kinder in closing. Any showers should stay at bay until after dark. Highs will again be mainly in the low and mid-60s. Winds will blow around 5 mph, coming from the south over time.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article