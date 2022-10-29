D.C.-area forecast: Classic fall today, with more clouds tomorrow

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 9/10: The third great Saturday in a row. Peep those leaves! Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 60 to mid-60s.

Tonight: Skies turning cloudier late. Lows: Mid-30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Near 60 to mid-60s. Forecast in detail We’ve got a quality peak fall kind of weekend ahead. Colors are great, the weather could be much worse, and in fact today it’s pretty nice. We should avoid rain of consequence this weekend, with some more showers likely for Monday. No major storms are around to blow all the leaves away. Get out there!

Today (Saturday): Sunshine makes a return today. It’s quite ideal fall on the whole, especially with peak foliage in the region. Highs are mainly in the low to mid-60s. Winds are from the north-northeast about five to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies are mainly clear early and perhaps a bit cloudier by dawn. Drier air filtering into the region allows temperatures to fall more than recent nights. Mid-30s to low 40s should do it for lows most spots. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Sunday): We’re in this back-and-forth cloud vs. clear game. As such, clouds are back. Probably at least a little sun, as well. Despite the additional clouds, temperatures reach the low and mid-60s for highs. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds and a few showers are possible through the night. The cloud blanket helps temperatures run a bit milder again. Lows are mainly in the mid-40s to lower 50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

There may be some showers here and there for Halloween Monday but temperatures make up for it. Highs head to the mid- and upper 60s. Unfortunately, the best chance of rain may come in the late afternoon and into evening. Hopefully we can shift that a bit. Trick or treat temperatures look to run about mid-60s early evening and nearer 60 after dark. Confidence: Medium

Somehow, it’s November on Tuesday. At least we have a good chance for some sunshine. It is a warm one, with readings making the near 70 to low-70s zone for highs. Maybe a passing shower late. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article