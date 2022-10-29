D.C.-area forecast: Classic fall today, with more clouds tomorrow

Today (Saturday): Sunshine makes a return today. It’s quite ideal fall on the whole, especially with peak foliage in the region. Highs are mainly in the low to mid-60s. Winds are from the north-northeast about five to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies are mainly clear early and perhaps a bit cloudier by dawn. Drier air filtering into the region allows temperatures to fall more than recent nights. Mid-30s to low 40s should do it for lows most spots. Confidence: Medium-High
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …
Tomorrow (Sunday): We’re in this back-and-forth cloud vs. clear game. As such, clouds are back. Probably at least a little sun, as well. Despite the additional clouds, temperatures reach the low and mid-60s for highs. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Clouds and a few showers are possible through the night. The cloud blanket helps temperatures run a bit milder again. Lows are mainly in the mid-40s to lower 50s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
There may be some showers here and there for Halloween Monday but temperatures make up for it. Highs head to the mid- and upper 60s. Unfortunately, the best chance of rain may come in the late afternoon and into evening. Hopefully we can shift that a bit. Trick or treat temperatures look to run about mid-60s early evening and nearer 60 after dark. Confidence: Medium
Somehow, it’s November on Tuesday. At least we have a good chance for some sunshine. It is a warm one, with readings making the near 70 to low-70s zone for highs. Maybe a passing shower late. Confidence: Medium