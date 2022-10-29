PM Update: Frost advisory issued for tonight.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

*Frost advisory in D.C. and surrounding counties from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday* We’ve got some true autumn weather this weekend. With a strong high-pressure system anchored nearby, today’s weather was near perfect for late October. Clear skies and little wind will help temperatures drop into the 30s areawide tonight, which is cold enough to issue a frost advisory for much of the region. Early risers on Sunday morning will certainly feel the chill, but despite some increased cloudiness in the afternoon, temperatures should warm up into the 60s again on Sunday.

Through tonight: Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with just a light northeast wind. Temperatures will fall into the mid-30s in the areas north and west of D.C. In the city and east of the city, lows will be closer to 40 degrees. Frost may develop on certain grassy landscapes and cars in some of the colder spots.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Sunday): After a clear and crisp start to the day, skies should remain mostly sunny for much of the morning, before some clouds start to build in the afternoon. Still, we should see temperatures jump into the low 60s once again, with light variable winds. Skies will become overcast Sunday night with much milder temperatures as low temperatures will settle in the mid- to upper 40s.

