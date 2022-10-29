PM Update: Frost advisory issued for tonight.

*Frost advisory in D.C. and surrounding counties from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday*
Through tonight: Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with just a light northeast wind. Temperatures will fall into the mid-30s in the areas north and west of D.C. In the city and east of the city, lows will be closer to 40 degrees. Frost may develop on certain grassy landscapes and cars in some of the colder spots.
Tomorrow (Sunday): After a clear and crisp start to the day, skies should remain mostly sunny for much of the morning, before some clouds start to build in the afternoon. Still, we should see temperatures jump into the low 60s once again, with light variable winds. Skies will become overcast Sunday night with much milder temperatures as low temperatures will settle in the mid- to upper 40s.
