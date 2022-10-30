D.C.-area forecast: Increasing clouds today with a few Halloween showers possible

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Not quite as nice as Saturday, with increasing clouds. But dry and comfortably cool are worthy of a decent digit. Express forecast Today: Increasing cloudiness. Highs: 60-65.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Lows: 46-54.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, shower chance. Highs: 65-69. Forecast in detail Another weather system approaches the area today, but minimal rain chances wait until tomorrow and tomorrow night. Halloween activities don’t look to be in danger as of now, as not-so-scary showers should be light and scattered, but small forecast changes are still possible. When November starts on Tuesday, a stronger push of warming arrives with 70s and increasing sun.

Today (Sunday): Some sunshine is possible in the morning as temperatures climb through the 30s and 40s. But increasingly cloudy skies should prevail by the afternoon, with highs elevating into the lower to middle 60s for highs. Breezes are light and variable in direction. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold as last night. Evening temperatures fall back into the 50s and don’t drop too much further, with overnight lows from the upper 40s to middle 50s. Light winds blow from the southeast at about 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a light shower or two by late in the afternoon. Highs are warmer, in the middle to upper 60s, thanks to light winds coming more from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: We’re cautiously optimistic that any rain during evening trick-or-treating will be limited to a few light scattered showers. But do keep checking back for updates as we get closer. Temperatures cool through the rather comfortable 60s into the evening hours and then drop into the 50s for overnight lows with a chance of light showers. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Tuesday could see an early-morning shower. But otherwise, the first day of November looks mostly dry, with skies eventually turning partly sunny as highs head higher, into the lower or maybe even middle 70s. Partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows ranging through the 50s again. Confidence: Medium-High

Wednesday brings more partly sunny skies with another round of warm afternoon temperatures, peaking in the lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

