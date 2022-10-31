PM Update: Poorly timed showers for trick-or-treaters this evening

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors A warm spell is getting underway, and today’s temperatures rose deep into the 60s despite a lot of clouds. Although it has been dry other than a quick shower for Halloween so far, that’s changing as we head into the evening. Some poorly timed rain moves through tonight before sunshine and 70s make a return Tuesday.

Through Tonight: Unfortunately for trick-or-treating, raindrops are a good bet for much of the evening. There might be a bit of a lull for a time in the early evening perhaps somewhere in the 5-7 p.m. time frame. It’s hard to say if it’ll be long enough for much help, though. Showers may be heavier for a time later in the evening, before winding down around midnight. Temperatures will be on the mild side, staying above 60 in most spots through the evening, on the way to lows in the mid-50s to near 60. There could be some patchy late fog.

Advertisement

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Clouds may still be around in the morning, but they will be lessening with time. Partly to mostly sunny conditions in the afternoon will help boost temperatures to near and above 70. Winds will be from the north around 10 mph, with gusts to near 20 mph.

See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Spooky weather: This is the first Halloween with measurable rain in Washington since 2019, when 1.25 inches fell. Although our average high is down to 64 degrees, four of the last five Halloweens have been at least as warm as today. The hottest Oct. 31 came back in 1950, when the high reached 85 degrees. In 1925, it only got to 41, during D.C.'s coldest Halloween. As recently as 2002, it was a chilly 47 for the high.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article