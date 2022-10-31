D.C.-area forecast: Showers scatter about, but probably not a Halloween washout

Today (Monday): Skies are cloudy, but we should stay mainly dry through around midday. During the afternoon, a few showers probably scatter across the region, although they shouldn’t be too heavy or long-lasting. Highs are in the mid- to upper 60s with light winds from the south. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Unfortunately, trick-or-treaters may have to dodge some showers, but it’s not a washout. Carry an umbrella or waterproof your costumes, but venturing out should be manageable. Evening temperatures hover close to 60. Toward the predawn hours, showers should decrease some, with lows in the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow (Tuesday): A couple showers could linger early in the day, especially east of Interstate 95. Most places are dry by midmorning. Skies may brighten some but remain mostly cloudy in the afternoon with highs near 70. Light winds from the west. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Clearing skies, with mild lows from 45 to 50 in our cooler spots to 50 to 55 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Wednesday through Friday sure doesn’t feel like early November. Each day features a good deal of sun and mild afternoons. Highs are near 70 each day. The nights are somewhat crisp, with lows in the 40s except downtown, which is near 50. Confidence: Medium-High
The first weekend of November looks like a really good one. We’ll hang on to partly to mostly sunny skies, and highs edge even a little higher — from 70 to 75 both days. Lows at night are in the 50s. Confidence: Medium