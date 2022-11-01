D.C.-area forecast: Welcoming November with warmer weather

Today (Tuesday): Morning clouds could deliver an early-morning shower or two, but skies should start to clear by around midday, with partly to mostly sunny conditions arriving by afternoon as highs reach the lower to middle 70s. Light winds from the west and northwest at about 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortably cool with lows ranging through the 50s (a few spots in the outer suburbs could cool to the upper 40s). Light winds from the northwest. Confidence: High
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend…
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Beautiful weather greets our midweek with mostly sunny skies as highs hit the upper 60s to lower 70s range. Light breezes blow from the north. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and cool with lows ranging in the 40s to around 50 in the city. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Thursday and Friday continue the warm parade of sunshine and comfortable conditions. Highs both days should range from near 70 to the low 70s along with partly to mostly sunny skies. Cool nights dip into the 40s to low 50s under mostly clear skies. Confidence: High
Our Washington weekend weather looks warm and wonderful with partly to mostly sunny skies as temperatures crest at highs in the lower to middle 70s on Saturday, and the middle to maybe upper 70s on Sunday (record high for Sunday at Regan National is 80 degrees in 2015). Just a few clouds Saturday night with lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High