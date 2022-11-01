D.C.-area forecast: Welcoming November with warmer weather

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: November's nice weather start should warm our heart Express forecast Today: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine. Highs: 70-75.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Lows: 53-57.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs: 68-73. Forecast in detail After a few possible lingering raindrops this morning, we’ve got a stretch of nice weather starting today running right through this first weekend of November. Temperatures should manage to reach near or past 70 degrees every day with frequent sunshine and comfortable evening temperatures as well. More typical November cooler weather looks to arrive later next week.

Today (Tuesday): Morning clouds could deliver an early-morning shower or two, but skies should start to clear by around midday, with partly to mostly sunny conditions arriving by afternoon as highs reach the lower to middle 70s. Light winds from the west and northwest at about 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortably cool with lows ranging through the 50s (a few spots in the outer suburbs could cool to the upper 40s). Light winds from the northwest. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend…

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Beautiful weather greets our midweek with mostly sunny skies as highs hit the upper 60s to lower 70s range. Light breezes blow from the north. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and cool with lows ranging in the 40s to around 50 in the city. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday and Friday continue the warm parade of sunshine and comfortable conditions. Highs both days should range from near 70 to the low 70s along with partly to mostly sunny skies. Cool nights dip into the 40s to low 50s under mostly clear skies. Confidence: High

Our Washington weekend weather looks warm and wonderful with partly to mostly sunny skies as temperatures crest at highs in the lower to middle 70s on Saturday, and the middle to maybe upper 70s on Sunday (record high for Sunday at Regan National is 80 degrees in 2015). Just a few clouds Saturday night with lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

