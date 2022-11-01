PM Update: Mainly clear tonight ahead of a nice Wednesday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We’re into the cold season as November starts. It was anything but that today. Highs in the low to mid-70s are about 10 degrees above normal for the date. While there’s a bit of a cool-down Wednesday into Thursday behind a weak front, unusually warm weather surges back thereafter. Keep the shorts and T-shirts handy, if that’s your thing.

Through Tonight: It will be mainly clear as any daytime clouds dissipate. Low temperatures will settle across a 50 to 55 degree range in most spots. Winds will be from the north-northwest around 5 to 10 mph, with gusts near 20. Breezes should help keep any fog from forming.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): It will be a late-season winner, with plenty of sun and highs pretty close to perfect — or right around 70. Winds will continue to blow mainly from the north, but may be shifting a bit to the northeast over time. They will be sustained around 5 to 10 mph, with higher gusts.

Third summer: We’re shifting into an extended run of above- to well-above-average temperatures. It should last until at least somewhere around the 10th, and perhaps longer. The city’s last day at or above 75 for a year averages Nov. 2 in our current climate. Last year, the last day that warm came on Oct. 25.

