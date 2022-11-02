D.C.-area forecast: A mild midweek trends even warmer into the weekend

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 9/10: Some November fun, near 70 with plenty of sun. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny and pleasantly mild. Highs: Near 70.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cooler, patchy fog. Lows: 40s to near 50.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and mild again. Highs: Upper 60s to near 70. Forecast in detail Much to the dismay of those who prefer normal November weather, and much to the delight of everyone else, this stretch of spring-like warmth is set to continue through the weekend. After highs near 70 today and tomorrow, we’ll trend even warmer Friday into the weekend. We’re talking highs in the low to mid-70s on Friday, and in the 70s to near 80 Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy!

Today (Wednesday): Not bad at all for November! High pressure provides mostly sunny skies. Meanwhile, morning temperatures rise through the relatively mild 50s and into the 60s. Should get to afternoon highs near 70 with a light breeze from the north. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear and a bit cooler than last night. Evening temperatures drop back through the 60s with overnight lows dipping to the 40s to near 50. We could see some late-night areas of patchy fog. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): We’re mostly sunny and super nice again, almost a carbon copy of today. Highs head for the upper 60s to near 70 with light winds as we remain dry. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Another not-too-chilly and comfortable evening for November. Temperatures fall back toward lows in the mid-40s to low 50s under mostly to partly clear skies. Confidence: High

A look ahead

High pressure maintains control on Friday, which means another mostly sunny day with afternoon highs warming into the low to mid-70s. Those slightly higher afternoon highs lead to a warmer Friday night as well, with lows only dropping to the 50s to near 60. Confidence: High

Temperatures run well above normal for our first weekend of November. We’re talking highs both days at least in the mid- to upper 70s, with near 80 not out of the question, under partly sunny skies. Can’t rule out an isolated shower on Sunday. Saturday night lows are quite warm as well, mainly in the mid-50s to low 60s, as the clocks fall back an hour while we sleep. Confidence: Medium-High

