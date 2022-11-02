PM Update: Clouds and patchy fog tonight, with sunshine returning Thursday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Through tonight: Clouds continue to float by as a little disturbance along the jet stream shifts offshore. Someone might end up with a sweet sunset. Any passing showers should stay to our south. Some patchy fog may form late at night through dawn, especially near water or in valleys. Temperatures are cool, but hardly so for November. Mid-40s to low 50s should do it for lows in most spots.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Along with some of that patchy fog, we may still be clearing out some of the higher clouds as the sun rises. Watch for a nice sunrise if you’re up for it. Otherwise, quite a lot like today. Perhaps a bit sunnier. Temperatures are right around 70 for highs as winds out of the east blow around 5 mph.

See Dan Stillman's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree and grass pollens are low.

The other side of warmth: As temperatures in our region remain warm, a dip in the jet stream out West is delivering a severe weather threat tomorrow and Friday. On Thursday, the risk is focused on Texas and Oklahoma, where a few powerful storms may roam the prairies. The bigger threat probably comes Friday as damaging winds and the risk for tornadoes becomes relatively widespread.

Forecast update for Friday (11/4): There is an Enhanced risk of severe weather for northeast Texas into southeast Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas. There is increased confidence in damaging winds in these areas, though tornadoes remain possible as well. #okwx #txwx #arwx #lawx pic.twitter.com/jLFQyYBVbX — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) November 2, 2022

