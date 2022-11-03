PM Update: More nice weather Friday as temperatures rise

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Temperatures were within a degree or two of 70 most spots this afternoon, following a seasonably cool morning. It’s about to warm up even more during the next several days. We’re still eyeballing the potential for an 80-degree high somewhere as well. The best chance for that comes this weekend into Monday. Tomorrow is a near-perfect one while we wait.

Through Tonight: Clouds are few this evening and overnight. Some fog may develop near and after midnight. It could end up a bit more widespread than last night, as lows range from the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow (Friday): After fog dissipates, it’s another sun-filled day to close the work week. Highs are mainly in the lower 70s, although some mid-70s are possible as well. Winds are light.

Head in the clouds: I love fog. It might be one of my top weather interests. As we’ve seen recently, this can be a great time of year for it. Even on a relatively fogless morning locally, such as today, the river valleys were full of it. Where cold air meets the warm water, clouds are born.

Since #wxtwitter loooooves "find the X," I call this one "find the fog" pic.twitter.com/pN6mmKpa0U — Justin Gehrts (@justingehrts) November 3, 2022

