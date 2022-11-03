D.C.-area forecast: Sunny and mild today and an unseasonably warm weekend

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: Practically perfect in every way. Maybe just a little cool to start the day? Express forecast Today: Partly sunny, minimal breeze. Highs: 68-72

Tonight: Clear with late night fog developing. Lows: 48-54

Tomorrow: Fog early, then partly cloudy. Highs: 70-74 Forecast in detail For early November, the next few days are a treat, with mild temperatures to the point of getting close to record warmth by early next week. The only day lacking much sun is Sunday, when a stray shower or two is possible.

Today (Thursday): Some clouds and a few patches of fog may start the day but the sun also features prominently. Breezes are minimal and with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, it really is a nice one. Confidence: High

Tonight: High pressure keeps the skies clear and allows temperatures to drop off quickly. Fog is likely to develop later at night. Lows are in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: High

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Friday): The fog burns off fairly quickly, with partly sunny skies to win the day. Highs top out in the low 70s with light breezes from the southeast. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: High pressure should keep clouds at bay early, allowing a glimpse of Jupiter and the waxing moon huddled together. Clouds do increase overnight, holding lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

A mix of sun and clouds on Saturday is not standing in the way of an outright warm day. Highs push into the mid- to upper 70s. We bid farewell to daylight saving time overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. A cool front approaching from the Midwest could set off a shower or two just before dawn. Confidence: Medium-High

Showers are still a possibility on Sunday but they should be quite light and scattered. Highs are still mainly in the mid-70s, as Mother Nature refuses to accept that it is fall. Skies clear overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium

Another beautiful day is cued up for Monday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper 70s. This will be getting close to record warm readings. Take solace from the earlier sunset in a great evening view of the rising full Beaver Moon. Confidence: Medium

