D.C.-area forecast: Unseasonable warmth today and through the weekend

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10: Once any morning fog dissipates, afternoon skies should turn mostly sunny. Light afternoon breezes are pleasant with most of us heading into the 70s. Express forecast Today: Morning fog, afternoon sun. Highs: Near 70 to mid-70s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Mid- to upper 70s.

Sunday: Light showers possible. Highs: Mid- to upper 70s. Forecast in detail Skies try to remain partly to mostly sunny through Monday, accompanying the warm 70s on the way. Rain chances remain low, but spotty drizzle is possible early Saturday morning. A few raindrops are possible late Sunday, too. Record high temperatures (in the 80s) remain out of reach until Monday, when 77 degrees could certainly be tied or broken.

Today (Friday): After some patchy fog burns off, we should turn mostly sunny into the afternoon. High temperatures manage to get near 70 degrees to perhaps mid-70s in the sunniest of spots near and south of town. Southeasterly breezes around 5 to 10 mph develop during the afternoon. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s are a bit clammy as dew points rise overnight to produce near 100 percent relative humidity. This also means we could again see some patchy fog and even spotty drizzle near sunrise. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): After any patchy fog and drizzle clears, partly to mostly sunny skies return. We almost have a tinge of humidity, with dew points in the low 60s accompanying high temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s. Gusty afternoon breezes out of the south could hit 25 to 30 mph a couple times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Breezes slowly calm. Partly cloudy skies turn mostly cloudy nearer dawn as slight rain chances move into the area. Rain drops become more likely after 3 a.m. or so and into sunrise (at 6:40 a.m. Sunday, since we “fall back” an hour to standard time at 2 a.m.). Low temperatures merely dip into the slightly sticky low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: Showers can’t be ruled out, but at least they should be light and few and far between. Semi-humid high temperatures again aim for the mid- to upper 70s. Skies should be sunnier and clearest by late day. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Skies may turn fairly clear, and breezes go fairly calm before dawn. Upper 50s to low 60s are about as cool as we could get. Confidence: Medium

One last day of warmth on Monday may tie or beat our record high of 77 degrees in Washington, set in 1975. High temperatures try for the upper 70s to low 80s. Skies are mainly sunny, but a shower or storm may develop as a cold front approaches. Stay tuned for slight forecast tweaks as we get closer. Remember to try get outside early, since the sun sets near 5 p.m. Confidence: Medium

Temperatures dip behind a cold front Tuesday, merely aiming for the low to mid-60s. North and northeasterly breezes could be moderate at times. Dew points likely fall back into the dry 30s, so find that moisturizer before long. Skies should be sunnier than not, which should help cushion the blow to warm-weather lovers. Confidence: Medium

