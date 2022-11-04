PM Update: Another round of fog late tonight ahead of a very warm weekend

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Temperatures soared to the mid-70s today despite some thick and persistent fog in parts of the area this morning. Today’s average high is 62 in the city, so we were nearly 15 degrees above normal. That’s where we hang out this weekend and into Monday as temperatures climb even higher over the next few days. This is November?

Through Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant this evening. Sidewalk spots should be hoppin'. Fog is possible again late tonight and toward dawn, and some may be quite thick. There could be some patchy drizzle as well. Lows should make the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Like today, any fog around dissipates as the sun rises higher in the sky. As sunshine wins the battle, temperatures rise toward highs in the mid- and upper 70s in most spots. Winds blow from the south around 10 mph, with higher gusts. It’s feeling fairly humid out there, especially for November.

Sunday: We could be dealing with some morning fog again. If so, sun takes over with time. Highs are mainly in the mid- and upper 70s but someone could touch 80. There might be the slightest chance of a shower late. Don’t bet on it.

Another run toward the high 70s and near 80 Monday, when some record highs may be broken across the region.

Lost in a fog: We ended the workweek on a foggy note.

So foggy in Bethesda this morning you can barely see the top of the Marriott building @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/efao1JS38N — ꜱᴏᴏɴ ᴛᴏ ʙᴇ ꜰᴏʀᴍᴇʀʟʏ ᴠᴇʀɪꜰɪᴇᴅ Patrick Flynn (@UnknownPenguin) November 4, 2022

Fog in Silver Spring is intense this morning! @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/IdfBVThxt5 — Nastassia (@NastassiaWalsh) November 4, 2022

