D.C.-area forecast: Oddly warm and humid through the weekend

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10: I’m not sure I can rate such an unusually warm day much higher. It’s still going to be quite nice once the sun breaks through. Express forecast Today: AM fog. Partly sunny. Highs: Mid- to upper 70s.

Tonight: Lots of clouds. Fog developing? Lows: Near 60 to mid-60s.

Tomorrow: AM fog? Partly sunny. Highs: Mid-70s to near 80. Forecast in detail Highs the next few days are more like what we’d typically see in mid- or late September. If you’re going to see really warm readings compared to average, this might be among the best times to do it. Fall color is still all around and autumn activities are plenty. You might just want to wear the shorts and t-shirt rather than jeans and a sweater.

Today (Saturday): With a good deal of moisture around, we’ve got some morning low clouds and fog in spots once again. It should start clearing by mid- morning if not prior, revealing partly to perhaps mostly sunny skies overhead. As the sun comes out, temperatures shoot upward into the mid- and upper 70s. One or two spots could even touch 80. The Nice Day stamp may be a bit aggressive given morning clouds, but it is November … Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds are numerous through the night. This, mixed with higher winds, should keep fog comparatively limited. Some may still form, but probably patchier than recent nights. It’s muggy, with lows in a near 60 to mid-60s range. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Morning cloudiness gives way to increasing sunshine over time. A shower or two could pop up in the afternoon, but odds for that are better to our west and northwest in the mountains. Gusty south winds help boost temperatures to a mid-70s to near 80 range for highs. Sunday’s record high of 80 in Washington isn’t impossible to reach but falling just short is more likely. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A passing shower is possible early amid mostly cloudy conditions. A wind shift to the west and northwest begins to bring humidity down toward morning. Lows range from near 60 to the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Winds from the west and compressional heating ahead of a stronger cold front try to send temperatures a little higher Monday. Despite a weak cold front passing Monday night, which mostly amounts to a wind shift, temperatures head toward the upper 70s most spots. 80 or higher may end up being prevalent, as well. The record high of 77 in D.C. is certainly at risk, as are many others. Confidence: Medium

By Tuesday, a return of northeast flow off the ocean should return temperatures closer to normal. It might still be a touch on the warmer than typical side, with highs in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

