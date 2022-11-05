PM Update: Near record warmth continues tonight and into Sunday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

While parts of the country are recovering from some impressively strong severe storms, those of us along the East Coast are basking in some ridiculously warm weather for early November. Anomalous conditions aren’t terribly abnormal for these seasonal transition periods, and the near record warmth is unlikely to cause too many complaints. The “heat wave” continues on Sunday, despite some early morning showers and less sunshine overall.

Through tonight: It will stay unseasonably mild overnight with building cloud cover. We will be watching for any record warm minimum temperatures, with lows expected to be in the 63 to 66 degree range. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow (Sunday): A few isolated showers will be lingering close by in the morning hours. Otherwise, it will be another very warm day, with highs peaking in the mid 70s once again. Sunshine will be hard to come by as skies remain mostly overcast with a light breeze out of the south at 5 to 10 mph. Skies will be clearing out with temperatures remaining mild tomorrow night with lows ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s.

