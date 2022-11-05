Tornadoes hit Oklahoma and Texas with one death reported

Listen Gift Article Share

Authorities in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas were assessing damage early Saturday after tornadoes wrought damage overnight, killing at least one person, injuring at least two dozen people and damaging scores of homes, officials said. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight In McCurtain County, southeastern Oklahoma, one death was confirmed by the county’s emergency manager Cody McDaniel.

“Roads are still blocked and we’re trying to cut into those places,” McDaniel told local news outlet FOX23 on Friday, adding that there was “one fatality in McCurtain County tonight.” He did not provide further information on the fatality.

In a statement posted online early Saturday McCurtain County officials urged people to “stay away from damaged areas” and downed power lines in areas such as Idabel, Broken Bow and Pickens. Teams of first responders and experts were assessing the damage going “block to block, house to house to do a thorough assessment,” it said.

A shelter has also been set up by the Red Cross nonprofit at a local church for those badly impacted, it added.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) tweeted that he was “praying for Oklahomans impacted” by the tornadoes, noting that severe storms had hit several counties with flash flooding also reported.

Elsewhere, in northeast Texas, at least 50 homes were damaged or destroyed in Lamar County, close to the Oklahoma border, due to the extreme weather, said Sherriff Scott Cass in a statement late Friday.

Cass said the tornado hit the region just after 4 p.m. local time on Friday and impacted areas including Hopewell, Caviness, Beaver Creek and Powderly.

Although no fatalities were reported, 10 people were receiving medical treatment at the Paris Regional Medical Center, two of whom were “critical, but stable,” he said.

Teams would be assessing the damage and helping in cleanup operations, the statement continued, adding that Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell had declared an official disaster in the area — a procedural step toward obtaining federal assistance and funding.

Bell’s declaration said that “at least two dozen people were injured around the county,” a local news outlet and AP reported.

One resident in rural Powderly, Lamar County, said she had taken shelter in a closet with her boyfriend and cat during the tornado.

“We felt cold air and we felt the house shake and we heard noises and we felt the ceiling in the hall we were at sucked up,” a woman named as Tammy told local paper the Paris News, adding that her property had suffered roof damage and shattered windows.

“The beautiful trees are all gone,” she said. “It was terrifying. I was pretty scared.”

In nearby Hopkins County, Texas, near Sulphur Springs, officials urged residents to take shelter amid the tornado reports, stating that at least “four houses have sustained damage,” but no injuries had been reported, late Friday.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center had highlighted a level 3 out of 5 “enhanced” risk of severe weather, blanketing much of central and East Texas, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and adjacent northwest Louisiana.

Tornadoes form from large thunderstorms as warm, humid air rises while cool air falls inside thunder clouds. The contrasting conditions can cause spinning air currents inside the cloud, which can turn vertical and form a twisting tornado, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Helier Cheung contributed to this report.

