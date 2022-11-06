D.C.-area forecast: Unusually warm through tomorrow, then sunny and seasonable

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: The clocks fall back, but there’s no sign of fall, with highs well into the 70s. A few points off for added clouds and maybe a few showers. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few showers. Highs: Mid- to upper 70s.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy, still very mild. Lows: Low 60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs: Upper 70s. Forecast in detail As daylight saving time comes to an end, the unseasonable warmth continues with highs well into the 70s today and tomorrow. A weakening frontal boundary approaching from the west brings increased cloud cover today and perhaps a few showers. The mild air gives way to a sunny and seasonable midweek, with highs closer to 60.

Today (Sunday): A few showers are possible early to midmorning, and then only a chance of an isolated shower through the rest of the day. Otherwise, we can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Not a bad day outdoors considering morning 60s and warm afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 70s with a few peeks of sun. The breeze kicks up out of the south just a bit, around 5 to 15 mph with gusts to near 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: An earlier sunset this evening, at 5:02 p.m. Mostly cloudy evening skies give way to partly cloudy skies overnight with unseasonably warm lows in the low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): The front pushes through Monday morning with the chance of an isolated shower. But the cooler air lags well behind the front, which means another warm day with near-record highs in the upper 70s. (The record high for the date in Washington is 77.) Enjoy the unusual warmth and mostly sunny skies with a bit of an afternoon breeze from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Evening temperatures quickly drop back through the 60s and into the 50s as that cooler air finally arrives. Lows dip all the way to the upper 30s in our cooler suburbs to the upper 40s in the city, which is much cooler than recent nights but still a few degrees above average. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Cool high pressure drops temperatures back to near average Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday highs should get to the low 60s, while Wednesday highs may stall in the upper 50s. Both days should be mostly sunny. Tuesday night lows bottom in the upper 30s and low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

