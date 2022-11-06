PM Update: Near-record warmth overnight

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ah, yes. All good things must come to and end, including our recent late-season warm spell. A cold front will move through the region Monday afternoon, with little fanfare other than a noticeable shift in wind direction. And soon after, temperatures will come crashing back to a more normal range by the late afternoon and overnight hours.

Through tonight: A few scattered showers are possible in the early evening hours, but it’s more likely that most areas stay dry. Clouds will tend to break up overnight, and temperatures will stay quite mild and near record values. Overnight lows will range from 60 to 65 degrees, with just a light south wind at 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Monday): Mostly sunny and very warm for the first half of the day, with temperatures reaching the low 70s by the early afternoon. Winds will become gusty out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon, and temperatures will quickly fall through the 60s and into the 50s by sunset. Mostly clear and much more seasonable tomorrow night, with lows in the mid-40s.

