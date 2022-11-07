PM Update: Record high temperatures today turn more seasonable Tuesday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Record highs were set across the region Monday as a cold front passed, ready to return temperatures to levels more typical of November. With an assist from warm winds coming down off the mountains, Washington reached a high of 81, Dulles made it to 79, and Baltimore also reached 81. That’s about as warm as it gets this time of year, which means we probably won’t be seeing it again until we’re closing in on spring 2023.

Through Tonight: Mostly clear conditions last through the evening and into the night. Open up the windows this evening as fresh air rolls into the area. You’ll probably want to close them before bed, though, as lows will settle across the 40s. Winds from the northwest around 10 to 15 mph will occasionally gust near 30 mph.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It will be another sun-filled day. It will be much cooler than we’ve recently seen, but temperatures will still be rather close to normal. Highs will be mainly within a few degrees of 60. Northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph could gust as high as 25 or 30 mph.

November blowtorch: Today’s record highs locally — part of a larger-scale event — didn’t just skitter by the old numbers. They demolished them: 81 in D.C. topped the 77 from 1975 and 1938. Baltimore’s 81 also significantly surpassed the old record of 77 in 2020, 1975 and 1938. Both stations have records that go back to 1872.

In addition to the daily numbers, these highs are the warmest so late in the year in Baltimore and a tie for second warmest in Washington.

* Today's high of 81 shatters Nov. 7 record of 77; 2nd warmest so late in season

* For 1st time on record, we hit 70+ every day Nov 1-7.

* Sunday's low of 66 warmest on record so late in year.

* Warm everywhere along East Coast

