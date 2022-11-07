D.C.-area forecast: Record-challenging warmth today, then somewhat cooler

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 9/10: This could well be the warmest day until spring. Enjoy it. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny, breezy. Highs: 74 to 79.

Tonight: Much cooler. Lows: 40 to 45.

Tomorrow: Sunny, seasonable. Highs: Near 60. Forecast in detail From near-record warmth today, to the remnants of a tropical system Friday night, to a blast of cold Sunday, there’s plenty of weather to go around this week. Today marks the final day of an exceptional stretch of November warmth. Starting tomorrow, temperatures cool some but they’re still near or above normal until the weekend. The more significant cold arrives Saturday night into Sunday. Before it arrives, we may deal with some soaking rain from the remnants of a tropical storm.

Today (Monday): A cold front passes during the day but the chillier air doesn’t really arrive until late afternoon. Highs should still manage to reach the mid- to upper 70s in the early afternoon, challenging record highs for the date (77 at Reagan National and BWI Marshall; 76 at Dulles). You will notice the air turning drier as the day wears on as winds come in from the west and northwest at around 10 mph with some gusts to 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies become mostly clear and it’s much cooler. Lows range from near 40 in our colder areas to the mid-40s downtown. Winds are from the north at around 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Skies are mostly sunny and temperatures are pretty close to normal for early November. But, after three days above 75, it will feel rather chilly. Highs are near 60 with a breeze from the north around 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and cold. Lows range from the mid-30s in our colder areas to near 45 downtown. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Wednesday and Thursday are both good-looking days with plenty of sun, light winds and near-to-above-average temperatures. Highs Wednesday are near 60, moderating to 65 to 70 Thursday. Lows Wednesday night range through the 40s, rising to the 50s Thursday night as winds start to come in from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Clouds increase on Friday and there’s a decent chance of rain by late in the day as the remnants of a tropical system (probably hitting Florida on Thursday) get drawn northward. Highs are in the 60s. The chance of rain continues Friday night into the first part of Saturday, when highs are in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

A strong cold front should push any remnant tropical moisture out of the way by the second half of Saturday and temperatures probably drop sharply Saturday night, to near 40. Sunday may be the coldest day of the fall so far with highs struggling to hit 50 even with a good deal of sun. Confidence: Medium

