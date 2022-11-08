PM Update: Sweater weather continues through Wednesday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s average high in Washington is 61. So, the afternoon high of 62 was much more in line with what we should expect compared to the recent warm spell. Tonight’s temperatures are also closer to normal and normal is getting pretty chilly as we approach the holidays. More Novemberlike weather is on tap Wednesday. That’s good news, since it is indeed November.

Through Tonight: Clear skies of the day persist. It’s seasonably chilly, which is cold compared to the rest of the month so far. Lows make the mid-30s to lower 40s. Winds are light from the north.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Skies are mainly sunny, and winds are lighter. Highs are again right around 60. There might be a bit of cloud increase by sunset. Classic autumn as you crunch through the leaves.

See Matt Rogers's forecast through the weekend.

Back to November: Other than some pockets in Montana and Wyoming, the D.C. area and much of the East Coast has seen the most substantial temperature drop over the past 24 hours across the Lower 48. In and around Washington, afternoon highs were a good 20 degrees cooler than Monday’s records near and above 80. From Septemberlike back to November in a snap.

