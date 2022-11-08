D.C.-area forecast: Not as warm over the next few days before late-week rain

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Mother Nature votes for autumn's return with breezes, sunshine and cooler weather. Express forecast Today: Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs: 58-63.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cooler to colder. Lows: 35-45.

Tomorrow: Sunny, cool. Highs: 56-62. Forecast in detail After a burst of record-breaking warmth, cool Canadian high pressure slides across the Northeast to deliver a reminder of the calendar with more autumn-like weather for the next few days. Our next weather-maker to monitor is Subtropical Storm Nicole, which could bring heavy rain late Friday into Saturday before a very chilly Sunday.

Today (Tuesday): Sunshine dominates even as temperatures reach highs that are about 20 degrees below Monday’s warmth. Look for afternoon peak temperatures only in the upper 50s to low 60s with breezy winds from the north at 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 25, making it feel even cooler at times. The combination of very low dew points (in the 30s) and breezy weather might challenge fall allergy sufferers. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear and colder with lows from the mid-30s in the outer suburbs to mid-40s in the city. Light breezes from the north at 5 to 10 mph, while some stronger gusts still offer a wind chill at times. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Full sunshine dominates our day again as temperatures only manage closer to normal conditions, with highs hitting the mid-50s to low 60s by afternoon. Winds are lighter than Tuesday, coming from the north at about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and cool to cold with lows from the mid-30s to mid-40s across the area. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday looks nice with warming high temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds start to increase late Thursday night ahead of Nicole with lows ranging through the cool 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Veterans Day Friday looks cloudy and complicated by the remnants of Nicole. Rain should develop between the morning and afternoon as temperatures near 70 with high humidity. Rain may be heavy at times late Friday afternoon into Friday night with lows in the upper 50s to around 60. Confidence: Medium

Saturday starts mild in the upper 50s to low 60s with lingering clouds and showers. We may dry out some in the afternoon as temperatures drop through the 50s. It gets breezy too thanks to a cold front sweeping through. Blustery and cold Saturday night as late-night temperatures drop into the 30s to near 40. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday aims to be our coldest day yet with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s to maybe near 50 along with breezy conditions. Confidence: Medium

