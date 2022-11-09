PM Update: We’re in the calm before the storm through Thursday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

What a day. Pretty much classic November with blue skies and cool but pleasant temperatures. The sun even felt warm if you stood in it long enough. Of course, that doesn’t change that it’s setting way too early. Tonight’s sunset in Washington is at 4:59 p.m. We won’t get back to 5 p.m. until Jan. 5.

Through Tonight: Mainly clear skies this evening turn cloudier overnight. Low temperatures range from near 40 in the cool spots north and west to the upper 40s in the city and near the bay. Winds are light from the north/northeast.

Tomorrow (Thursday): We’ll see more clouds than in recent days as the remnants of Nicole start moving our way. Clouds may be mainly high level much of the time, allowing filtered sunshine through, even when numerous. Humidity is rising and so are temperatures. Highs are mainly in the mid- and upper 60s as winds turn to come from the south.

Friday storminess: Nicole is still on track to swipe the area as it transitions to an extratropical storm. The big deal locally should mainly be rain, but some severe weather is possible.

2:31am CST #SPC Day3 Outlook Slight Risk: across parts of the Carolinas and far southern Virginia https://t.co/K89lXjJXdi pic.twitter.com/9mi2VQPPJ9 — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) November 9, 2022

For now, the Washington area is in a Level 1 of 5 from the Storm Prediction Center. Better odds of potent storms can be found in the eastern Carolinas.

In this region, how much instability will be available is in question. It won’t take a lot, but it will take some.

“[We] included low severe probabilities as far north as MD/DC/DE into southern PA and NJ, where at least an isolated threat for severe/damaging winds and perhaps a tornado may continue Friday evening/night,” wrote SPC in an update Wednesday morning.

About 1 to 3 inches of rain might be expected locally Friday into Friday night. The heaviest totals are likely to be northwest of Interstate 95.

We’ll have an in-depth look at local impacts from the storm on Thursday.

