D.C.-area forecast: Not bad today and tomorrow, then Nicole brings a rainy Friday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Much the same as Tuesday — mostly sunny and seasonable — maybe slightly cooler but with a bit less wind. Rather nice compared with the rocky road ahead with rain and cold. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs: Upper 50s to near 60.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s to mid-40s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs: Mid-60s to near 70. Forecast in detail High pressure dominates most of the eastern half of the nation today, except for Florida where hurricane and tropical storm warnings are in effect as Nicole approaches. Here in the D.C. area we’re looking at a mostly sunny and seasonable day today, and then a briefly warmer day tomorrow. The rainy remnants of Nicole move through Friday with much colder air arriving Sunday.

Today (Wednesday): Early-morning temperatures starting in the mid-30s to low 40s still feel rather chilly after the recent warm spell. But with high pressure locked in overhead, we’ll see mostly sunny skies get to work, warming us to afternoon highs in the upper 50s to near 60 with a light wind from the northeast and east. The air has that classic fall feel with dry dew points in the 20s and 30s. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tonight: Skies turning partly cloudy are the first sign of that high pressure starting to lose its grip. The added clouds do help prop temperatures up a bit, with overnight lows settling in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend…

Tomorrow (Thursday): High pressure is still strong enough to keep any precipitation from Nicole well to our south. We’re looking at partly sunny skies and warmer highs headed for the mid-60s to near 70. The air mass starts to moisten just bit with dew points rising through the 40s to near 50. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Rain should hold off for the evening hours even as skies turn mostly cloudy, but showers probably develop after midnight as the remnants of Nicole start to spill into the area from the south. The humidity rises as an onshore breeze takes hold from the east with lows only dropping back into the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Periods of rain are likely most of Friday into Friday evening, and could be moderate to heavy at times. A few thunderstorms are also possible during the afternoon into evening as highs reach near 70 to the low 70s and winds gust from the southeast to around 30 mph, perhaps near 40 mph closer to the Chesapeake Bay. While this could still change, at this point we’re expecting around 1 to 3 inches of rain before tapering late Friday night. The best chance of seeing near or more than 3 inches and isolated flooding looks to be north and west of D.C. The best chance of near or less than 1 inch should be south and east of D.C. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

We dry out on Saturday thanks to partly sunny skies and winds gusting from the northwest around 30 mph. Temperatures remain decently mild as highs pop back up into the 60s, but then sink to Saturday night lows in the mid-30s to near 40. Could see a chance of isolated to scattered showers (maybe even a few snowflakes north and west?) Saturday night into early Sunday. Get ready for a rather biting chill on Sunday with highs only in the mid-40s to near 50 and a lingering breeze Confidence: Low-Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article