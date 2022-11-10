PM Update: Showers develop early Friday, ahead of several rounds of storminess

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nicole to race by D.C. region Friday, with rain and possibly tornadoes It was right around 70 this afternoon; that’s warmer than average by about 10 degrees. With rising humidity levels, temperatures won’t fall far tonight. Friday it will feel tropical, largely thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Nicole swinging by to our west. Warmth and humidity won’t be the only things we’ll be watching for tomorrow.

Through tonight: Mainly cloudy conditions will persist tonight, with showers starting to threaten late. Raindrops will be likely by dawn, with overnight lows making it to the mid-50s to near 60. Humidity will be rising through the night on light south winds.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Friday): Waves of heavy showers and storms are a good bet Friday, as Nicole’s turbulence moves to our west. It won’t rain all day, but several rounds may move through the D.C. area. With lots of spinning wind around, a few brief tornadoes might be possible. It will feel tropical, with highs in the low 70s.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low. Other allergens are absent.

Winter to the northwest: A blizzard is ongoing in the northern Plains. Bismark, N.D., has seen 13 inches of snow as it closes in on one of its snowiest days on record.

So far, 13 inches of #snow today at Bismarck, ND, as of 2pm CT (per @NWSBismarck).



According to NOWDATA, it's a top 5 snowiest day on record, there, snowiest in over 9 years.



Given current radar as of this tweet...I wouldn't rule out the all-time record. #Blizzard #NDwx pic.twitter.com/S5swDPixnA — Jonathan Erdman (@wxjerdman) November 10, 2022

