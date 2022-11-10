The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
PM Update: Showers develop early Friday, ahead of several rounds of storminess

Briefly heavy rain is possible, as are a few weak tornadoes

November 10, 2022 at 4:50 p.m. EST
Sunset at Fort Reno. (Diane Krauthamer/Flickr)

Nicole to race by D.C. region Friday, with rain and possibly tornadoes

It was right around 70 this afternoon; that’s warmer than average by about 10 degrees. With rising humidity levels, temperatures won’t fall far tonight. Friday it will feel tropical, largely thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Nicole swinging by to our west. Warmth and humidity won’t be the only things we’ll be watching for tomorrow.

Through tonight: Mainly cloudy conditions will persist tonight, with showers starting to threaten late. Raindrops will be likely by dawn, with overnight lows making it to the mid-50s to near 60. Humidity will be rising through the night on light south winds.

Tomorrow (Friday): Waves of heavy showers and storms are a good bet Friday, as Nicole’s turbulence moves to our west. It won’t rain all day, but several rounds may move through the D.C. area. With lots of spinning wind around, a few brief tornadoes might be possible. It will feel tropical, with highs in the low 70s.

See David Streit's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low. Other allergens are absent.

Winter to the northwest: A blizzard is ongoing in the northern Plains. Bismark, N.D., has seen 13 inches of snow as it closes in on one of its snowiest days on record.

