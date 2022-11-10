D.C.-area forecast: Calm and mild today, but windy and stormy Friday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: Clouds fly by but it stays mild and dry. Express forecast Today: Partly cloudy, light breeze. Highs: 67-71

Tonight: Increasing clouds; showers possible late. Lows: 55-59

Tomorrow: Windy, frequent heavy showers/storms. Highs: 66-70 Forecast in detail Soak up today’s mild goodness because tomorrow we’ll just get soaked. Although the steadiest and heaviest rains from Nicole’s remnants remain well to our west, they still bring some downpours and gusty winds. Our tropical interlude is pushed aside Saturday and, by Sunday, the coldest air of the season arrives.

Today (Thursday): Clouds are likely to be fairly abundant to start the day as moister air starts pushing in. The sun should still make enough of an appearance through the course of the day to push highs into the upper 60s with a few low 70s possible. Breezes from the southeast are on the light side. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The remnants of Nicole are still far to our south but the moisture field is expansive and clouds increase quickly. A few showers are expected to scatter into the area toward dawn. Breezes are minimal and lows slip into the mid-to-upper 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Veterans Day (Friday): Bands of showers pass from south to north across the area throughout the day. Locally heavy downpours and possibly thunderstorms will be embedded in these bands. There should be breaks between bands, so time those outings! Highs should be right around 70. Southeast winds are gusty — up to 30 mph, and locally higher in rainbands. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The center of the remains of Nicole passes by well to our west in the evening, probably dragging one more wave of heavy showers and storms through the region. Southeast winds shift to west by midnight (gusts up to 30 mph) and drier air moves in to diminish shower potential. Lows only reach the upper 50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Skies quickly clear as strong winds from the west continue to scour out moisture in the wake of the storm on Saturday. Colder air begins filtering in and plays the sunshine to a standoff as temperatures hover in the low 60s. The cold air really makes its arrival overnight, dropping lows to the mid-to-upper 30s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday should be partly sunny and still quite breezy. That will make highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s all the chillier, so grab that heavier jacket. Much of the area is likely to see freezing conditions overnight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium

Winds finally calm down on Monday under mostly sunny skies as cool high pressure dominates. Highs do no better than the mid-to-upper 40s. Confidence: Medium

