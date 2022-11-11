PM Update: Tornado watch south of D.C. through this evening

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors * Tornado watch until 6 p.m., including Charles, St. Mary’s, Stafford counties and southward * The tropics have come for a visit. It will fortunately be a short one. In the meantime, we’re dealing with more waves of heavy showers and a tornado risk into early evening. While the tornado risk is highest south of the city, we’ll need to keep an up on it up into the local area into early evening. Rain winds down tonight as the remnants of Nicole merge up with a cold front passing the area. Saturday is probably the pick of the weekend, so plan accordingly.

Through Tonight: Once we get through this broken band of showers and storms, some potentially presenting a brief tornado risk, there could be an extended break from mid-evening onward. It will still be humid, though. One more batch of rain and storms will run by the area into the early overnight. Precipitation will end by midnight or perhaps as late as the pre-dawn period. Skies should be rather clear by sunrise.

Update: The previously issued Tornado Watch has been expanded in both time and area. The Watch now runs until 6 PM. Spotsylvania, King George, Charles, and St. Mary's Counties, as well as adjacent waters have been added to the Watch. pic.twitter.com/AqvFLXBVrW — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) November 11, 2022

Tomorrow (Saturday): Although the cold front will have passed, colder air will lag a bit. With a westerly wind, and plenty of morning sunshine, highs will end up in the mid-60s or so. Clouds will increase during the afternoon as a little disturbance zips our way from the west.

It could deliver a few showers Saturday night, potentially with a little wintry mix. Temperatures falling to lows in the mid-30s to low 40s mean there’s no concern for any iciness.

Sunday: It will be a brisk but largely sunny end to the weekend. Northwest winds will gust up to 30 or 35 mph and temperatures will spend much of the day in the 40s. Highs will be right around 50 in most spots.

