D.C.-area forecast: One more mild day before colder air moves into town

Today (Saturday): In the wake of Nicole, we see a fairly nice day. Winds out of the west and a lag in colder air behind the storm equal a relatively mild one for mid-November. Highs are mainly in the mid- and upper 60s. Skies probably turn cloudier late. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Mostly cloudy conditions persist from the evening through the overnight. A couple showers are possible in the hours around midnight. It’s not impossible there’s a snow grain mixed in. With lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s it won’t amount to anything. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunshine is back in a big way. It won’t do much to warm us up as temperatures struggle through the 40s on the way to highs near 50. Winds are from the northwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts around 30 mph. That keeps wind chills about 10 degrees cooler than the temperature much of the day. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: It’s about as cold as it’s been so far this year as clear skies and calming winds help temperatures drop quickly. Lows end up ranging from the upper 20s to mid-30s by dawn. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Cold high pressure takes over Monday. That means plenty of sun and lighter wind than seen on Sunday. Pretty tranquil overall, but chilly. Highs are in the upper 40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium
Sunshine kicks off out Tuesday, but clouds increase with time as a little low-pressure area begins to gather over the South. There could be a shower late. Highs again are mainly in the upper 40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium