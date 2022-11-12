D.C.-area forecast: One more mild day before colder air moves into town

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10: This could be the last mild day in a while. Plenty of sunshine, with clouds increasing in the afternoon, before a couple evening showers become possible. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny. Highs: Mid-60s to near 70.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Shower? Lows: Upper 30s to mid-40s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs: Near 50. Forecast in detail Nicole is already a memory as the remnants of the storm rapidly disappear to the northeast. Colder air is inbound in its wake. But first we eke out a nice start to the weekend as temperatures rise above normal for what may be the last time for a while. A quick-moving disturbance passing tonight helps usher in the real cold. Wind chills are back tomorrow, then brisk air decides to enjoy its stay.

Today (Saturday): In the wake of Nicole, we see a fairly nice day. Winds out of the west and a lag in colder air behind the storm equal a relatively mild one for mid-November. Highs are mainly in the mid- and upper 60s. Skies probably turn cloudier late. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly cloudy conditions persist from the evening through the overnight. A couple showers are possible in the hours around midnight. It’s not impossible there’s a snow grain mixed in. With lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s it won’t amount to anything. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunshine is back in a big way. It won’t do much to warm us up as temperatures struggle through the 40s on the way to highs near 50. Winds are from the northwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts around 30 mph. That keeps wind chills about 10 degrees cooler than the temperature much of the day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: It’s about as cold as it’s been so far this year as clear skies and calming winds help temperatures drop quickly. Lows end up ranging from the upper 20s to mid-30s by dawn. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Cold high pressure takes over Monday. That means plenty of sun and lighter wind than seen on Sunday. Pretty tranquil overall, but chilly. Highs are in the upper 40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium

Sunshine kicks off out Tuesday, but clouds increase with time as a little low-pressure area begins to gather over the South. There could be a shower late. Highs again are mainly in the upper 40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium

