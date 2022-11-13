D.C.-area forecast: Blustery and bright today as colder air settles in for the week

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Freeze watch until 9 a.m. for D.C. and areas east of Interstate 95 (plus southeast Howard County) * Today's daily digit Fast, informative and written just for locals. A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 6/10: Tumbling temperatures and a gusty breeze give us our first real chill of the season despite plenty of sun. Layer up!

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows: Upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, lighter winds. Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Forecast in detail

After a warm start to the weekend, we’re sharply cooler today with a gusty breeze, as high pressure ushers in cold air from the north. Temperatures register below average every day this week, with highs most days within a few degrees of 50, and overnight lows mainly in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Our next chance of rain arrives on Tuesday.

Today (Sunday): Plenty of sunshine today, but it looks warmer than it actually is. Morning temperatures starting out in the 40s aren’t too chilly considering the time of year. But they don’t rise much either, with afternoon highs struggling to the upper 40s and low 50s. Breezy winds from the northwest, around 15 to 20 mph with peak gusts near 35 mph, make it feel even colder. Might I suggest the winter jacket and maybe the hat today! Confidence: High

Tonight: Temperatures quickly drop back through the 40s during the evening as skies continue mostly clear. Most of us fall below the freezing mark with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s, although downtown D.C. could bottom at or just above 32 degrees. Winds gradually diminish but don’t completely disappear. Confidence: Medium-High

Keep reading for the forecast through midweek …

Tomorrow (Monday): High pressure remains in control producing plenty of sunshine, but also keeping the cooler-than-average air in place. We can expect daytime highs in the upper 40s to low 50s with a lighter breeze, around 10 mph from the northwest. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mainly clear skies continue and it’s another cold night. Temperatures dip toward lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s, which is about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

On Tuesday, more clouds move into the area with daytime highs again in the upper 40s to low 50s. Our next weather-maker brings the potential for a period of rain Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. It’s still a few days away, so be sure to check back for updates. Confidence: Low-Medium

A few lingering showers are possible early Wednesday morning. We could see brightening skies by afternoon with highs in the low 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

