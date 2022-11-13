PM Update: Freeze warning in effect with cold temperatures overnight

*Freeze warning tonight for D.C. points to the east*
Through Tonight: Blustery winds will calm after sunset, setting the stage for some cold temperatures overnight. Clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to drop to and below the freezing mark for most locations, with lows ranging from 28 to 32 degrees.
Tomorrow (Monday): A cold start, but lots of sunshine for much of the day. Temperatures will be much cooler as well, with highs ranging from the mid- to upper 40s under a light northwest wind. Clear, calm and cold again tomorrow night, with lows ranging from 30 to 34 degrees.
