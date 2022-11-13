The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Capital Weather Gang

PM Update: Freeze warning in effect with cold temperatures overnight

By
November 13, 2022 at 4:41 p.m. EST

*Freeze warning tonight for D.C. points to the east*

A freeze warning is in effect for D.C. and pretty much any other location that has not dropped to 32 degrees yet. That’s because all of us are going to hit the freezing mark tonight. High pressure builds overnight, leaving us with clear skies and little wind, the perfect recipe for cold temperatures at this time of year. Gloves and winter hats will be in full demand as you start your day Monday.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through Tonight: Blustery winds will calm after sunset, setting the stage for some cold temperatures overnight. Clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to drop to and below the freezing mark for most locations, with lows ranging from 28 to 32 degrees.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Monday): A cold start, but lots of sunshine for much of the day. Temperatures will be much cooler as well, with highs ranging from the mid- to upper 40s under a light northwest wind. Clear, calm and cold again tomorrow night, with lows ranging from 30 to 34 degrees.

See Molley Robey’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

Loading...