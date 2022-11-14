PM Update: Chilly rain arrives Tuesday afternoon

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Following a widespread freeze last night, temperatures climbed to around 50 as we saw plentiful sunshine today. Breezes out of the north and northwest kept it feeling cooler than that, especially in the shade. Good practice, as it’ll probably be a little cooler tomorrow than today, largely thanks to clouds ahead of an advancing storm system.

Through Tonight: It’ll remain mainly clear this evening and into the night before clouds increase during the predawn. Lows range from the mid-20s to mid-30s. Winds are light out of the north and northeast.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Skies are cloudier than not, with perhaps a little sunshine in the morning. Rain odds grow during the midafternoon, becoming likely before sunset. Temperatures mainly reach highs in the mid- and upper 40s. Winds are from the northeast around 5 to 10 mph, with stronger gusts.

Winter is coming: This upcoming storm is pretty compact, with most of its 0.50 to 1 inch of rain coming between late afternoon and midnight. If it were 6 weeks later, we’d probably be talking snow and mixed precipitation locally. Even in this case, some wintry precipitation will fall relatively close by. Parts of the Blue Ridge are under a winter weather advisory for the mix of snow and freezing rain. At least a coating is likely in and around Camp David, north of Frederick, as well.

