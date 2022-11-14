D.C.-area forecast: Colder than normal, all week long

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

4/10: This would be a 7 in January, but 40s in November — despite the sunshine — only merits a 4. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 45 to 49.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 26 to 34.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, chance of afternoon rain. Highs: 44 to 48. Forecast in detail After hitting at least 70 degrees a record-setting 10 times in the first 12 days of November, the tide has turned and wintry weather has arrived. Instead of temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average, this week brings temperatures about 10 degrees below seasonal norms. Highs most days are stuck in the 40s. We’ll also have some chilly rain on Tuesday and maybe again by Sunday.

Today (Monday): It’s a cold start, to be sure, with many of us hovering around freezing. A good deal of sun should lift highs well into the 40s by afternoon. Winds are from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies are mostly clear and it’s another cold one. Lows range from the mid-30s downtown to the upper 20s in our colder spots. Calm winds. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): As clouds increase from the west, it’s probably a nice sunrise before clouds lower and thicken and it turns overcast. Light rain becomes likely in the afternoon, with chilly highs in the mid-to-upper 40s. Winds are from the east around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: It’s a cold rain through the evening, with showers not tapering off until the predawn hours. We could pick up 0.75 to 1.25 inches or so of rain, as winds shift from out of the northeast to out of the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Quiet but rather chilly weather dominates the period from Wednesday to Saturday. Skies are partly to mostly sunny each day as temperatures remain colder than normal (the average high is in the upper 50s). Highs range from 50 to 55 Wednesday but slip to the mid-to-upper 40s Thursday into the weekend. The nights are cold with lows mostly from 25 to 30 in our colder areas and 30 to 35 elsewhere. Confidence: Medium-High

We may need to watch an area of storminess coming up from the south on Sunday, although it may remain east and/or southeast of the area. If it gains enough latitude, we’ll have a chance of rain and can’t rule out some frozen precipitation, but odds are we stay dry. Either way, it’s unseasonably chilly with highs from 40 to 45 and lows in the 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

