D.C.-area forecast: Colder than normal, all week long

Today (Monday): It’s a cold start, to be sure, with many of us hovering around freezing. A good deal of sun should lift highs well into the 40s by afternoon. Winds are from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Skies are mostly clear and it’s another cold one. Lows range from the mid-30s downtown to the upper 20s in our colder spots. Calm winds. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): As clouds increase from the west, it’s probably a nice sunrise before clouds lower and thicken and it turns overcast. Light rain becomes likely in the afternoon, with chilly highs in the mid-to-upper 40s. Winds are from the east around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: It’s a cold rain through the evening, with showers not tapering off until the predawn hours. We could pick up 0.75 to 1.25 inches or so of rain, as winds shift from out of the northeast to out of the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Quiet but rather chilly weather dominates the period from Wednesday to Saturday. Skies are partly to mostly sunny each day as temperatures remain colder than normal (the average high is in the upper 50s). Highs range from 50 to 55 Wednesday but slip to the mid-to-upper 40s Thursday into the weekend. The nights are cold with lows mostly from 25 to 30 in our colder areas and 30 to 35 elsewhere. Confidence: Medium-High
We may need to watch an area of storminess coming up from the south on Sunday, although it may remain east and/or southeast of the area. If it gains enough latitude, we’ll have a chance of rain and can’t rule out some frozen precipitation, but odds are we stay dry. Either way, it’s unseasonably chilly with highs from 40 to 45 and lows in the 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium