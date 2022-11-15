D.C.-area forecast: Increasing clouds today with cold afternoon and evening rain

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 3/10: Tuesday more like “Lose-day” as cold, clouds and p.m. rain combine for maximum whine. Express forecast Today: Increasing clouds, afternoon rain. Highs: 42-46.

Tonight: More rain, ending late evening. Lows: 34-42.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, breezy at times. Highs: 50-55. Forecast in detail Low pressure moving from the northwestern Gulf of Mexico brings us cold rain later today into tonight. We receive a brief, somewhat warmer break with near-normal temperatures tomorrow before another burst of polar-chilled air arrives for Thursday and rolls right into the weekend. At least our daytime skies should be sufficiently sunny during this next cold blast.

Today (Tuesday): Clouds increase through the morning hours with an isolated shower possible late morning into early afternoon, and rain developing during the early to mid-afternoon, potentially becoming moderate to heavy at times by late afternoon toward the evening. Highs are only in the raw low to middle 40s (mid-50s is average for this time of year) with light winds from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph adding to the chill. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Rain continues into the late evening hours with moderate to heavy downpours possible, as rainfall could total 0.75 to 1.25 inches. Rain fades late at night, but clouds continue as lows range from the middle 30s to low 40s toward dawn. Light winds mainly from the northeast early and then northwest late. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Wednesday): This is our most normal November day of the week as partly sunny skies and winds from the west and northwest drive temperatures into the low to mid-50s for highs. The breeze could be gusty at times, sustained around 10-15 mph from the northwest with gusts near 25 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Turning mostly clear and colder with lows from the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday and Friday complete the week with conditions back in the colder-than-normal category under mostly sunny skies. Highs only range through the 40s with mostly clear nights seeing lows from the 20s to low 30s (most spots falling below freezing, maybe right at or slightly below the freezing mark in downtown D.C.). Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend continues to favor below-normal temperatures, but we could see some slight moderation by Sunday. Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 40s again Saturday and aiming for the upper 40s to near 50 by Sunday. Saturday night should still be mostly clear with lows ranging from the 20s to low 30s. A few spots in the outer suburbs have a shot to see lows into the chilly upper teens. Confidence: Medium

