PM Update: Cold November rain this evening ahead of a wind-chilled Wednesday

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Some light rain that moved in during the midday Tuesday helped cap temperatures on the low end of the forecast. Many suburbs north and west barely cracked 40, with mid-40s in the warmer spots. It’s the perfect setup for a cold November rain. Fortunately, it won’t last long. This little system packs a quick punch, then it’s out of here well before dawn. Wednesday won’t be exactly ideal, although we will see more sun than we did today.

Through Tonight: Moderate to occasionally heavy rain rolls by this evening, ending around midnight. Totals of about half an inch to an inch seem likely. Lows range from the mid-30s to the lower 40s.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunshine increases with time. It doesn’t bring much if any warmth with it. Highs are near or above 50 and gusty northwest winds make it feel even colder. Those winds are sustained at 10 to 15 mph and gusting to 25 mph.

Snow! When it’s a cold rain here, you know snow is often tantalizingly close. It’s been snowing — with a mix of sleet and freezing rain — in much of the high country to our west today. One-inch reports have come in from near Cumberland and Grantsville in western Maryland so far, with lower-elevation totals of 1-2 inches expected. Some higher elevations from West Virginia to Pennsylvania may pick up closer to 3 to 5 inches from this quick-hitting welcome to winter.

Here's a look at a beautiful early season snow at Deep Creek Lake State Park! pic.twitter.com/ChznFnMv4o — Maryland State Parks (@MDStateParks) November 15, 2022

Pretty intense ice storm occurring in Frostburg, MD. Accumulative ice on sidewalks have cancelled classes at FSU. pic.twitter.com/i98sOoKb9H — Dillon (@Dillon_wx) November 15, 2022

Roads are slightly snow covered in Mount Jewett PA. @NWSStateCollege pic.twitter.com/gx6mwVm5Kj — Josh (@Josh_oknefski) November 15, 2022

