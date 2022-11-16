PM Update: Turning even colder into Thursday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Temperatures had a small spike on west winds this morning, briefly pushing readings into the low 50s area-wide. That’s still on the cold side for this time of year — something we can expect for many days to come. In fact, tonight is colder than last night, and tomorrow is colder than today.

Through Tonight: Any clouds of the day tend to dissipate with the loss of limited heating from the sun. Lows are largely in the upper 20s and lower 30s, with some mid-30s possible in warmer spots such as downtown. Winds are calmer than today, still blowing around five to 10 mph with higher gusts.

Tomorrow (Thursday): It’s another sun-filled day that doesn’t feel too sun-filled. That’s thanks to low temperatures and continued gusty winds. Highs are in the mid-40s in most spots. Winds blow from the northwest around 15 mph, with gusts near 30 mph.

See Dan Stillman's forecast through the weekend.

Brrr: It’s feeling like midwinter for about another week. High temperatures from Thursday through Monday will be in the 40s with lows mainly in the 20s. This weekend, we could even see a day or two with highs failing to reach 40. Consider Washington’s coldest averages of the year: 44.4 degrees from Jan. 14-19 for a high and 29.5 from Jan. 21-26 for a low.

