D.C.-area forecast: Becoming brighter and a bit warmer today, but with a chilly breeze

Today (Wednesday): We’re slightly warmer today with morning temperatures starting in the mid-30s to near 40 under mostly cloudy skies. We should turn partly sunny this afternoon as highs top out near 50. But any warmth from the emerging sunshine is countered by a brisk breeze from the northwest late morning through afternoon, gusting near 25-30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: The breeze diminishes this evening as temperatures fall back through the 40s and eventually into the 30s. We’re mostly clear through the overnight with lows bottoming in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Thursday): A ton of sun but trending colder again. Afternoon highs only reach the mid- to upper 40s, and feel a few degrees colder with a lingering breeze, occasionally gusting near 25 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: The breeze once again tails off during the evening. That leaves us mostly clear with light winds through the overnight. Low temperatures make a repeat performance in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
High pressure keeps us partly to mostly sunny, cold and primarily dry Friday through Sunday, with right now no more than a 10 percent chance of a rain or snow shower each day. This looks to be a rather chilly air mass for this time of year with afternoon highs in the 40s each day (average high for mid-November is in the mid-50s) and overnight lows in the mid-20s to near 30. Winds are generally light Friday and Saturday, but it could turn breezy on Sunday. Confidence: Medium