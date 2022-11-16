D.C.-area forecast: Becoming brighter and a bit warmer today, but with a chilly breeze

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: Noticeably nicer than Tuesday’s dismal cold rain, but a chilly breeze detracts from a slightly warmer and brighter afternoon. Express forecast Today: Becoming partly sunny, a bit warmer but breezy. Highs: Near 50.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows: Upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow: Sunny, colder, lingering breeze. Highs: Mid- to upper 40s. Forecast in detail We could touch 50 degrees today but may not get out of the 40s tomorrow through at least Monday of next week. The same high pressure that will deliver an extended stretch of colder-than-average air also limits our chance of precipitation through the forecast period. We expect plenty of sunshine but also a few breezy days.

Today (Wednesday): We’re slightly warmer today with morning temperatures starting in the mid-30s to near 40 under mostly cloudy skies. We should turn partly sunny this afternoon as highs top out near 50. But any warmth from the emerging sunshine is countered by a brisk breeze from the northwest late morning through afternoon, gusting near 25-30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The breeze diminishes this evening as temperatures fall back through the 40s and eventually into the 30s. We’re mostly clear through the overnight with lows bottoming in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): A ton of sun but trending colder again. Afternoon highs only reach the mid- to upper 40s, and feel a few degrees colder with a lingering breeze, occasionally gusting near 25 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: The breeze once again tails off during the evening. That leaves us mostly clear with light winds through the overnight. Low temperatures make a repeat performance in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

High pressure keeps us partly to mostly sunny, cold and primarily dry Friday through Sunday, with right now no more than a 10 percent chance of a rain or snow shower each day. This looks to be a rather chilly air mass for this time of year with afternoon highs in the 40s each day (average high for mid-November is in the mid-50s) and overnight lows in the mid-20s to near 30. Winds are generally light Friday and Saturday, but it could turn breezy on Sunday. Confidence: Medium

