PM Update: Colder tonight and more wind chill Friday

It felt like winter out there today with highs in the low and mid-40s, plus a biting wind. Clouds that rolled in during the midday and afternoon helped cap rising temperature. That sets us up for the coldest night of the season so far. The wind will also continue doing its thing, subtracting about five to 10 degrees off the actual temperatures. Not much change into tomorrow.

Through Tonight: There could be an evening flurry, especially north and west. Otherwise, cold, clearer and breezy tonight. Lows mainly range from about 22 to near 30. Washington’s coldest temperature to date is 36, so we should reset that with little issue. Winds are lighter but still a bit gusty from the northwest.

Tomorrow (Friday): Morning sunshine Friday gives way to increased cloudiness. Those clouds help cap temperatures in the mid-40s. A few snowflakes may flutter Friday evening as a quick-moving disturbance passes to the north. Breezy again, this time from the west-southwest. Sustained winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts of 25 to 30 mph possible.

First (official) freeze: There’s a good chance the National Airport heat island, which also happens to be the D.C. climate location, will dip to freezing or below tonight. That’ll be the first time, if so. And it’s just about right on time. The average in our current climate is Nov. 17. Last year, the first freeze came Nov. 23. Once Washington has an official freeze, it’s typical that most or all of the area has seen one, given that the airport is an atypically mild location compared to most spots, except perhaps for those near the shore or downtown.

