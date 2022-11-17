D.C.-area forecast: Sunny and unseasonably cold through the weekend

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Savoring the sunshine, but can we tap the brakes on this winter expressway? Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, colder. Highs: 42-48.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Lows: 25-33.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cold. Highs: 44-48. Forecast in detail Cold, dry and mostly sunny weather remains in control for the next several days as polar high pressure lumbers across the eastern U.S. Daytime temperatures should run 10 to 15 degrees below normal with occasional breezes that make it feel even colder. Meanwhile, nighttime temperatures frequently dip into the 20s to low 30s. Temperatures start to moderate on Monday as it remains dry to start next week.

Today (Thursday): Mostly sunny, breezy and cold, with highs only managing to reach the mid-40s. Breezes from the west at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 at times make it feel several degrees colder, so bundle up. Dew points in the teens and 20s mean that this air mass is quite dry, too. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold as lows settle in the frosty 20s to the low 30s toward dawn. Breezes are light and from the northwest. Confidence: High

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Friday): Mostly sunny and cold as highs are again in the mid-40s. Breezes pick from the west in the 10- to 15-mph range. Gusts are sometimes higher, reminding you how chilly it is. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A few clouds are possible as temperature drop into the 20s to low 30s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

The weekend is even colder as skies remain mostly sunny. Saturday’s highs are in the low 40s, while Sunday’s high could hold in the upper 30s. Saturday and Sunday nights are cold, with lows in the 20s to around 30. Confidence: Medium-High

Monday attempts to bring some gradual moderation as skies stay sunny and temperatures move toward the upper 40s (maybe a few spots hit 50? We can dream!). Confidence: Medium-High

