D.C.-area forecast: Mostly sunny, but chillier through the weekend

Today (Friday): Skies are mostly sunny and breezes are manageable until late afternoon, when we could see a rain or snow shower. Graupel can’t be ruled out. Also around the same time, south-southwest breezes pick up — with a gust near 25 mph possible as winds shift to a westerly direction. Chilly high temperatures halt in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Clouds may hang around at times, with one or two more showers possible. Precipitation, even if slightly mixed in nature, ends well before temperatures fall into the mid- to upper 20s near dawn. Northwest breezes between 10 and 20 mph may warrant the heavy coat. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Saturday): Mostly sunny and less westerly breeze, but a bit chillier overall. High temperatures may only hit the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies are mostly clear and breezes mostly light. Low temperatures get down into the 20s for the entire region. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday: Sunny, windy and January-like wind chills in the 20s. Get ready for northwesterly wind gusts perhaps as high as 30 mph at times, combining with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s. Not a day you want to be without gloves and a scarf. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Sunday night: Low to mid-20s for low temperatures are mighty chilly, and wind chills may be in the teens, so bundle up. Skies are mostly clear with breezes slowly decreasing over time. Confidence: Medium-High
Cold air slowly erodes on Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures boosted by mostly sunny skies. We should be able to get into the mid-40s to around 50 degrees. On Tuesday, even the cool spots should see 50 degrees for high temperatures with mid-50s in the warmer spots. Any breeziness on Monday should ease going into Tuesday. Confidence: Medium-High