D.C.-area forecast: Mostly sunny, but chillier through the weekend

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10. Most of the day is sunny and calm. Perhaps only late day do we have gustier breezes and a slight chance of a passing rain/snow shower or even graupel. Express forecast Today: Sunny until late-day gusty shower possible. Highs: Mid- to upper 40s.

Tonight: Any gusty showers move out early. Lows: Mid- to upper 20s.

Tomorrow: Less breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs: Low to mid-40s.

Sunday: Sunny, breezy, frigid. Highs: Mid- to upper 30s. Forecast in detail A rapid succession of cold fronts and weak, dry disturbances bring reinforcing shots of cold air from the northwest in the coming days. The weekend is even chillier than today, but skies remain mostly sunny. Do expect frequent freezing temperatures areawide into Monday.

Today (Friday): Skies are mostly sunny and breezes are manageable until late afternoon, when we could see a rain or snow shower. Graupel can’t be ruled out. Also around the same time, south-southwest breezes pick up — with a gust near 25 mph possible as winds shift to a westerly direction. Chilly high temperatures halt in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds may hang around at times, with one or two more showers possible. Precipitation, even if slightly mixed in nature, ends well before temperatures fall into the mid- to upper 20s near dawn. Northwest breezes between 10 and 20 mph may warrant the heavy coat. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Mostly sunny and less westerly breeze, but a bit chillier overall. High temperatures may only hit the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies are mostly clear and breezes mostly light. Low temperatures get down into the 20s for the entire region. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday: Sunny, windy and January-like wind chills in the 20s. Get ready for northwesterly wind gusts perhaps as high as 30 mph at times, combining with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s. Not a day you want to be without gloves and a scarf. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday night: Low to mid-20s for low temperatures are mighty chilly, and wind chills may be in the teens, so bundle up. Skies are mostly clear with breezes slowly decreasing over time. Confidence: Medium-High

Cold air slowly erodes on Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures boosted by mostly sunny skies. We should be able to get into the mid-40s to around 50 degrees. On Tuesday, even the cool spots should see 50 degrees for high temperatures with mid-50s in the warmer spots. Any breeziness on Monday should ease going into Tuesday. Confidence: Medium-High

