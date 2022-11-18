PM Update: Chilly through the weekend as cold snap peaks Sunday

Temperatures reached the mid- and upper 40s, which notches us another much-chillier-than-normal day. There will be no change in the cold pattern over the weekend: We’ll see it peak on Sunday into Monday morning, when temperatures may not get out of the 30s during the day and fall into the teens and 20s overnight. All the cold air might make for a good weekend to get out the holiday decorations and plan some indoor activities.
Through tonight: Clouds will grow more numerous through the evening, as a little disturbance passes to our north. There could be a passing shower or snow shower this evening. It won’t amount to much, though. Clearing overnight, with lows in the 20s to around 30.
Tomorrow (Saturday): We’ll see more sun than not on Saturday. It will be fairly similar to today, with highs mainly in the mid-40s. Winds will be from the south-southwest around 10 mph, with higher gusts.
Sunday: It’s going to be very cold for this time of year. Coming off morning lows in the 20s, sunshine will do little to help temperatures rise. We’re talking upper 30s at most, with wind chills to boot. Winds will be out of the northwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts near 30 mph.
