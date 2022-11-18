PM Update: Chilly through the weekend as cold snap peaks Sunday

Temperatures reached the mid- and upper 40s, which notches us another much-chillier-than-normal day. There will be no change in the cold pattern over the weekend: We’ll see it peak on Sunday into Monday morning, when temperatures may not get out of the 30s during the day and fall into the teens and 20s overnight. All the cold air might make for a good weekend to get out the holiday decorations and plan some indoor activities.